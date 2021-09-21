Marsh employs Longstreth as PE teacher

Independent staff and submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has hired Kevin Longstreth as a physical education teacher and intervention specialist. With the addition of the physical fitness area and gymnasium on campus, this is another opportunity to expand the opportunities for youths at The Marsh.

Kevin Longstreth

Longstreth holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University, a teaching license for physical education grades K-12, and an intervention specialist degree from The Ohio State University. Longstreth’s experience involves casework at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, as well as crisis intervention and vocational rehabilitation. He has also worked for the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department. This summer, he was hired as a fitness instructor at The Marsh.

Longstreth said he is looking forward to the opportunity to make a positive impact on students each day. “Physical education is an important class for students because it teaches them how to work as a team, strengthens their social skills, and teaches them the value of staying active,” he said. “I am excited to be able to teach and utilize the new facilities at The Marsh, and with that comes the flexibility to hold classes in a variety of different spaces.”

As the first physical education teacher at The Marsh, Longstreth said he has several goals. “As I work directly with students, I hope to influence and connect with them in a meaningful way. In addition to sharing my love for physical fitness, I want to promote inclusiveness, responsibility, cooperation and diversity.”

Longstreth and his wife, Danielle, have three children: Grady, 10; Nora, 8; and Quinn, 4. He enjoys watching and participating in all types of sports and physical fitness. He spends most of his free time with his family and watching them participate in many different activities.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages birth-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members.