Prep volleyball, soccer, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 0

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace swept Van Wert 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 on Monday.

Carlee Young and Maria Bagley had 23 and 22 digs, while Finley Foster had 22 assists. Bailey, Jordanne Blythe and Kayla Krites each had six kills, while Sydnee Savage had five.

Van Wert will play at No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 0

In a match featuring two state ranked teams, Parkway (No. 19, Division III) swept Lincolnview (No. 13, Division IV) 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 on Monday.

It was the second straight loss for Lincolnview (8-3), while Parkway improved to 9-3.

Breck Evans had 13 assists for Lincolnview while Kendall Bollenbacher had 14 kills. Emma Bowersock recorded a team-high seven kills and Kendall Classing finished with three aces.

Parkway will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight and the Lancers will travel to Spencerville on Thursday

Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Ada 1

Jared Kessler scored twice and the Lancers won their second straight match with a 2-1 NWC victory over Ada on Monday.

Jackson Evans provided an assist in the win.

Lincolnview (3-6, 2-1 NWC) is scheduled to host Continental today.

Spencerville 4 Crestview 3

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville snapped a 10-match losing streak with a 4-3 victory over visiting Crestview on Monday.

Sydney Lemar scored three goals, including two in the first half, while Grace Goecke scored on a penalty kick to give the Bearcats a 3-1 halftime lead. Addison Williman scored Crestview’s lone goal in the opening half.

A goal by Haley Owsley pulled Crestview to within one, 3-2, but Lemar countered with her third goal to extend the lead back to two. A free kick goal by Crestview’s Adessa Alvarez led to the final score.

The Lady Knights (5-3, 1-2 NWC) will host Continental on Thursday.

St. Marys Memorial 11 Van Wert 0 (boys)

ST. MARYS — The Cougars fell to St. Marys Memorial 11-0 in Western Buckeye League action on Monday.

The Roughriders scored three goals in the first half, then added eight more in the second half.

The Cougars (0-6-1) will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Golf

Crestview 203 Spencerville 234

SPENCERVILLE — Evan Scarlett was the match medalist and Crestview defeated Spencerville 203-234 at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday.

Scarlett fired a 48, followed by Dru Gray (51) and Will Sharpe and Trey Skelton (52 each). Brady Petrie finished with a 58 and Ethan Best carded a 63.

Michael Woods led Spencerville with a 49.

The Knights are scheduled to play Lincolnview at Hickory Sticks today.