14 criminal hearings held in local CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people received prison sentences during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

David Hecox, 25, of Pittsfield, Illinois, was sentenced to 7½ to 10½ years in prison on a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, with credit for 277 days already served. Hecox was convicted of stabbing another man following a jury trial in August.

Dylan Kline, 22, of Haviland, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count each of importuning, a felony of the fifth degree, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony offense. The sentences are to run at the same time, with no credit for time served, as Kline spent no time in jail prior to sentencing. He was also classified as a Tier 1 sex offender and must register annually for the next 15 years.

Jason Saam, 50, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, and 18 months on one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. The sentences are to run at the same time, with credit for 167 days already served. Saam was also ordered to pay restitution of $10,000 to Philip Woodward, with credit for $1,500 already paid.

A fourth person, Callahan Wolfrum, 21, of Van Wert, was resentenced by Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh, who heard the case on assignment from the Supreme Court of Ohio, on a charge of attempted corruption of another with drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Callahan was given five years of community control, including 90 days in jail, with credit for 23 days already served. He must also undergo random drug testing, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, complete all counseling ordered, maintain employment, have no contact with the victim in the case, have no firearms in his possession, and may not leave Ohio without permission.

Rae-Quan Thomas, 19, of Lima, entered a guilty plea as part of a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28.

Three people were also arraigned on grand jury indictments this week.

Jered Couch, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies of the fifth degree. Couch was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 13.

Jamakah Crockett, 31, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference set for 11 a.m. October 13.

Kasey Schisler, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. October 13.

Schisler also appeared later in the week for a bond violation hearing and admitted violating his bond conditions by giving a false address to the court. He was re-released on a surety bond.

Five people entered changes of pleas this past week in Common Pleas Court.

Zachary Dominique, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 2.

Nathaniel Diltz, 38, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. October 13.

Kenneth Dunaway, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 13.

Wesley Endicott, 35, of Fort Jennings, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 13.

Carl Robinson, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of a substance treatment program.

Also this past week, Richard Stegaman, 54, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug test and not completing counseling. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 90 days already served.