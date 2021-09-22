Briefs: Lady Knights, VW golfers win

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 0

CONVOY — Adelyn Figley was 29-of-29 serving with seven aces and Crestview enjoyed a straight set sweep of Columbus Grove 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory was 12-of-12 with an ace and had 28 assists, while Laci McCoy had 13 kills and Myia Etzler 11. Ellie Kline finished with a team-high 12 digs.

Crestview (7-4, 2-1 NWC) will travel to Bluffton on Thursday.

Golf

Van Wert 163 Elida 175 Lima Central Catholic 201

LIMA — Match medalist Jace Fast shot a 37 and Van Wert defeated Elida and Lima Central Catholic 163-175-301 at Tamarac Golf Course in Lima on Monday.

Teammate Blake Boyher was the runner-up with a 39, followed by Keaton Foster (42) and Sam Houg (45).

The Cougars (8-6) will play in the WBL championships at Pike Run Golf Course in Ottawa on Thursday.