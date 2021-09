Eggerss Stadium issue to be on the ballot

Van Wert independent news

A bond issue to renovate and improve Eggerss Stadium is expected to appear on the May, 2022 ballot.

Wednesday night, the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education voted to start the process. It’s expected to be a 20-year bond issue that will cost the average homeowner about $35 per year, if approved by voters.

Check back later for more details.