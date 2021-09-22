Eileen E. DuCheney

Eileen E. “Neen” DuCheney passed away Tuesday, September 16, 2021, in her home. She lived a blessed and joyful life for 99 years. Her prayers were the key to heaven, but her faith unlocked the door.

Eileen was born May 3, 1922, to Lester and Oval (Geyer) Feasby, who both preceded her in death. She later married the love of her life, John M. DuCheney, on February 22, 1939, and they spent 55 years together before his passing in 1984.

Eileen’s philosophy of life was: “You can’t take to your bed each time you have a headache or someone hurts your feelings. Pull up your bootstraps and carry on! Give it to God and go to sleep!”

If Eileen told you she loved you, or that you were her favorite, it was real. Her love was genuine and plentiful, and she had enough room to hold everyone in her heart.

A lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Eileen served in many capacities through the years, from singing in the choir, to the high school Sunday school teacher. She served each role with faith and commitment.

Eileen worked at Federal Mogul as a sales coordinator for 27 years. She also loved entertaining family and friends in her home. She enjoyed gardening and picking up sticks in Donna’s yard.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Welker, with whom she lived; five grandchildren, David (Roxanne) DuCheney, Doug DuCheney, Steve Welker, Scott (Kathleen) Welker, and Shannon (Patrick) Greer; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry DuCheney, a grandson, Danny DuCheney, four brothers; Roy, Don, Ralph, and Lloyd DuCheney, and a son-in-law, Doug Welker.

The past 25 years of Eileen’s life were shared with Glen L. Poling. They spent endless hours of fun, laughter, and song together. Glen was a wonderful presence in her life and the lives of her children and grandchildren. We were all blessed by their joy and inspiration.

Her life and influence will live fondly in our hearts and memories forever.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CHP Homecare & Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.