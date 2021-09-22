Mary Jane Watkins

Mary Jane Watkins, 87, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born September 17, 1934, in Elgin, to Delmar and Lucille (Thomas) Welker, who both preceded her in death. On February 22, 1997, she married Willis ‘Will’ Watkins, who passed away June 2, 2008.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Kay (Larry) Hoersten of Delphos, Richard (Eva) Stose of Ashland, Jann (Jim “Rabbit”) Bonifas of Landeck, and June (Joe) Rode of Delphos; a daughter-in-law, Stacey Stose of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Susan Welker of Van Wert; 14 grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa) Hoersten, Jay Hoersten, Wendy (David) Capkovitz, Amanda (Scott) Zehner, Mary Anna Stose, Betsy (Kevin) Sessions, Melinda (JW) Aiken, Tony (Elizabeth) Bonifas, Nicki Shaw, Jenna (Christopher) Geissler, Jonell (Kyle) Spieles, Dane (Mindy) Stose, Samantha Stose, and Mackenzie Stose; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, William “Bil” Stose; and two brothers, Stan Welker and Larry Welker.

Mary Jane retired from Pangle’s Grocery, then went on to work at Val/Alco. She was a member of Delphos Wesleyan Church and a member of Autumn Years Choraliers and had volunteered many years at the Interfaith Thrift Shop. Music was a very big part of her life. She played piano at church since she was 15 years old, and also played at nursing homes and funerals. Mary Jane’s children took piano lessons and played in the band, whether they wanted to or not. She dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed flower gardening, and music.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Weber Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Steve Haddix officiating. Burial will follow in Goodwin Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and one hour before the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.