Wassenberg will host Chamber Coffee

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Coffee event at Wassenberg Art Center from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, September 29.

Stop in to enjoy coffee provided by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters and learn more about the Learn and Return Scholarship Program to be offered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The “Learn and Return Student Loan Payoff Program” is a talent retention program that would pay for a student’s education on the back end of their college career, after they have completed a degree or qualified skilled trades program, but only if they agree to return home to live and work in Van Wert County.

The Van Wert County Foundation will accept “Learn and Return” applications year-round.

“We anticipate that this award will appeal to young college graduates in their late twenties who still have student debt and are weighing their options to return home versus remaining in their current community,” said Executive Director Seth Baker.

Registration for the event is preferred, but not required. To register, click https://vanwertchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/3024 to access the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce website or follow it on Facebook @vanwertchamber