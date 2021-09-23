Former VWCS teacher new CVB director

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced its Board of Directors has appointed Kim Fleming as its new director, effective September 13. She will be assuming the role following the retirement of Larry Lee, who was CVB director for 15 years.

Kim Fleming

Fleming celebrated a 35-year career in education, nearly 25 of which were focused on elementary education at Van Wert City Schools. She and her husband, Jay, raised their four adult children in the Van Wert area.

Fleming will lead the CVB’s efforts to serve as Van Wert’s marketing organization, generating economic growth through leisure travel and creating greater awareness of Van Wert as a tourism destination.

“I’m so honored to be selected for this position,” the new CVB director said. “This is such an exciting time for our community. I look forward to working with community stakeholders so people within and outside Van Wert can experience all we have to offer.

“Looking back at the events my own family was able to attend in our community gave us many memories,” Fleming added. “Being able to attend events as a visitor or a community member allows people new adventures in many areas of interest. I will be excited to promote our historic attractions, the downtown revitalization, the many unique events, shopping, entertainment venues, sporting events, art activities, parks and more in the Van Wert area.”

“After considering a number of great candidates, the board was impressed by Kim’s energy and creative ideas to promote the amazing events, attractions, and amenities in our community,” said Economic Development Executive Director Stacy Adam.

The CVB Board also decided to join with the Van Wert Area Economic Development organization, since both organizations share a similar goal to promote the benefits of living in, working in, and visiting Van Wert. Fleming may be contacted at 419.238.2999 or kfleming@vanwerted.com.