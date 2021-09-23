Health Dept. head addresses Covid

The COVID-19 virus is once again hitting our county and it’s hitting it hard.

Our hospital has several hospitalizations with patients with the COVID-19 virus, our hospital staff and system are being challenged, and people, young and old, are dying from the virus. The COVID-19 virus infection has become a disease of the unvaccinated. What can we all do to beat this virus, stop its spread, and save people’s lives?

Be sensible. Use all the methods we know to mitigate (make less severe) this virus:

Mask in situations that will protect you and those around you.

Distance yourself from others when necessary, especially with indoor gatherings.

Wash hands frequently.

Vaccinate to teach your immune system to build proteins (antibodies) to disarm the virus.

Millions of Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccination without ill after effects.

The vaccination is designed to help minimize the impact the virus will have on you. People may get infected with the virus after the vaccination but get a milder form of the illness, are not developing lung failure requiring ventilators, and are not dying from the aggressive virus.

We are advising you to become well-informed, knowledgeable, and empowered to make healthy responsible decisions in controlling the spread and ultimately defeating the COVID-19 virus so we can soon return to a safer community.

Please do your part to help yourself and each other!

–-Van Wert County Health Commissioner Paul A. Kalogerou, MD