Health Dept. reports 1 Covid-related death

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports one additional COVID-19 death of a resident of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 61, and expresses its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. The age range of the newly reported death is 50-59 years (see the Opinion Page for a message from Health Commissioner Dr. Paul Kalogerou).

There have also been nine confirmed cases that have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19.

Due to a human clerical error on the Health Department’s tracking system, last week’s release had an incorrect number for the increase in cases. The increase last week should have been reported as 113 cases, instead of 213 cases, with a total of 2,938 confirmed cases. As of Thursday, the health department reports an increase of 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, September 16, for a total of 3,063 confirmed cases. There are three known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date, the health department has given 11,473 COVID-19 vaccinations. While the FDA has approved the Pfizer booster for those 65 and older, the Van Wert County Health Department cannot administer the booster until it receives guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the its offices on Westwood Drive. Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. Third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are currently available for immunocompromised individuals only. The health department encourages interested individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. Patients must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago.

Those seeking vaccinations should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.