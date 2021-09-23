Info sought on Middle Point vandalism

Independent staff and submitted information

On Sunday, September 19, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint of vandalism in the Village of Middle Point.

The Middle Point ballpark, several village road signs, and some semi-truck trailers were vandalized with spray paint (see below). Those with information on the vandalism can contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. Those giving information will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If the information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay the caller a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!