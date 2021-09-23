Randy Lee Hartman

Randy Lee Hartman, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Monday evening, September 20, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert following a short illness.

He was born July 17, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Charles and Alberta (Drake) Hartman, who both preceded him in death. On February 16, 1984, he married the former Brenda Sue Amweg, who survives.

He is also survived by a grandson, Hunter Burton; a stepson, Mark Pate of Payne; close family friend, Pam (Custer) Waltmire of Van Wert; two brothers-in-law, John Winters of Van Wert and Eugene Eash of Wisconsin; a sister-in-law, Renee Hartman of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews, Amy, Tracey, John-John, Michael, CJ, Robert, and Philip.

Randy was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brandy Sue (Hartman) Burton; a grandson, Fisher Burton; and four siblings, Charles Hartman, Kathy Eash, Shelia Winters and Mike Hartman.

Randy was a longtime friend and employee of Jerry Custer’s Produce. He also was an independent trash hauler and worked for National Serv-All. He was an active member of Convoy Fox Hunters’ Club and past member of the Willshire Sportman’s Club.

The family will have private services as Randy’s ashes are interred at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

