Terry Paul Hipsley

Terry Paul Hipsley, 80, of Van Wert died Monday, September 13, 2021, under hospice care.

He was born May 9, 1941, in Van Wert, the son of Paul E. Hipsley and Thelma E. (Deal) Hipsley, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Paul) Wilson and Karen (John) Breitwieser; a brother, Michael (Margaret) Hipsley; and several nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1959. He worked for the Universal Insulation Company right out of high school, was a substitute mail carrier, worked for the U.S. Geological Survey of the U.S. Department of Interior for two years, and for the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office for 33 years as an Engineering Tech III. He was the owner of Hipsley’s Lincoln Highway Country Store.

He was past president of the Men’s Garden Club and Van Wert Eagles.

Per his wishes, he is to be cremated with no viewing prior to cremation. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2. The graveside service is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.