Friday’s Day of Caring Food and Blood drives were both big successes, with United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith noting that preliminary totals show the food drive (above left) collected more than 40,000 food items — 17 pallets of food. “This is the largest food drive that we have had for the past couple of years,” Smith said, noting that the drive was collecting the top needed items, which are the more expensive and larger items. The drive also collected $8,500 in cash donations, which will be split among the three community food pantries. A total of 40 community members and 100 Vantage Career Center students, as well as Marsh School students and Thomas Edison staff also volunteered. The blood drive (above right) netted 160 units of blood, 8 more than the goal of 152 units, with Smith adding that each unit collected will save three lives. “I wasn’t sure how this year was going to be with Covid still around, but once again my community is there to support in a big way,” Smith said. “I should know after seven years that the Van Wert area is so giving; our hashtag this year is #Neighborhood of Good and live in the best neighborhood.” photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent