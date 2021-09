Bank gives to Humane Society…

First Bank of Berne in Van Wert recently contributed $5,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Shown above are Becky Stepleton (center), bank president, presenting the donation to Jeff Hood and Sarah Burden, Humane Society board members. Construction has begun on a new animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road, with completion scheduled for early 2022. Humane Society photo