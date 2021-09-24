Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6
Here are scores from Friday night’s Western Buckeye League, Northwest Confence, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 32 Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Bath 35 Celina 13
Elida 17 Defiance 7
St. Marys Memorial 25 Shawnee 3
Wapakoneta 34 Kenton 0
NWC
Crestview 21 Bluffton 14
Allen East 21 Spencerville 14
Columbus Grove 25 Leipsic 21
Ada at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
GMC
Antwerp 43 Wayne Trace 18
Fairview 21 Edgerton 12
Hicksville 22 Paulding 20
Tinora 39 Ayersville 0
MAC
Coldwater 42 Anna 7
Marion Local 35 Delphos St. John’s 0
Parkway 53 Minster 29
St. Henry 41 Fort Recovery 7
Versailles 24 New Bremen 19
Others
Lima Central Catholic 50 Worthington Christian 3
Toledo Central Catholic 43 Lima Sr. 12
