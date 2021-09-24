Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6

Van Wert independent sports

Here are scores from Friday night’s Western Buckeye League, Northwest Confence, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference high school football games.

WBL

Van Wert 32 Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Bath 35 Celina 13

Elida 17 Defiance 7

St. Marys Memorial 25 Shawnee 3

Wapakoneta 34 Kenton 0

NWC

Crestview 21 Bluffton 14

Allen East 21 Spencerville 14

Columbus Grove 25 Leipsic 21

Ada at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)

GMC

Antwerp 43 Wayne Trace 18

Fairview 21 Edgerton 12

Hicksville 22 Paulding 20

Tinora 39 Ayersville 0

MAC

Coldwater 42 Anna 7

Marion Local 35 Delphos St. John’s 0

Parkway 53 Minster 29

St. Henry 41 Fort Recovery 7

Versailles 24 New Bremen 19

Others

Lima Central Catholic 50 Worthington Christian 3

Toledo Central Catholic 43 Lima Sr. 12