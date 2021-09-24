Golf: NWC, WBL tournament results

Van Wert independent sports

Led by match medalist Evan Miller, Lincolnview won the NWC boys’ golf tournament at Moose Landing Golf Course on Friday.

Miller shot a 79 and the Lancers finished 10 strokes better than runner-up Allen East, 338-348. Landon Price fired an 84, followed by Aiden Hardesty (85), Avery Slusher (90), Grant Glossett (92) and Dane Ebel (93).

Crestview finished eighth and was led by Will Sharpe, who finished with a 98. Trey Skelton carded a 103, followed by Evan Scarlett (106), Dru Gray (110), Brady Petrie (120) and Ethan Best (127).

At the WBL tournament at Pike Run Golf Course, Van Wert finished ninth. The Cougars had 369 points and were led by Jace Fast, who shot an 83. Keaton Foster had a 91, followed by TJ Stoller (97), Blake Bohyer (98), Sam Houg (103) and Ethan Mooney (106).

St. Marys won the tournament with a 319, while Shawnee was the overall champion.