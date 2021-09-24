Hunter helps Crestview sink the Pirates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BLUFFTON — Backup quarterback Carson Hunter ran for three scores, all in the second half and Crestview rallied for a 21-14 win over Bluffton on Friday night.

The victory put the Knights at 5-1 (2-1 NWC) while the Pirates fell to 4-2 (1-2 NWC).

Trailing 6-0 to start the third quarter, Hunter capped a drive by scoring from four yards out and Kaden Kreischer’s PAT put Crestview ahead 7-6 with 4:36 remaining in the period. Hunter then scored twice in the fourth quarter, from three yards out at the 7:50 mark, then on a 70-yard run with 4:17 left in the game.

Crestview’s Carson Hunter ran for three touchdowns, all in the second half to lead the Knights to a 21-14 win over Bluffton on Friday. Bob Barnes/file photo

“Carson has the potential to be a really good football player,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “He’s been playing a lot of defense and special teams at the varsity level for a couple of years now but taking over as the signal caller in the middle of the season can lead to a lot of anxiety but he’s handled it really well.”

“He really did a good job of sticking with the game plan and he didn’t force any throws,” the coach continued. “When he got a crease tonight he took advantage of it. His last run was 70 yards and that really opened things up for us and helped us put them away at the end.”

Hunter finished the game with 19 carries for 130 yards and the three touchdowns, while completing 7-of-17 passes for 70 yards. Isaac Kline added 109 yards rushing on 27 carries and Kelin Putman had five receptions for 46 yards.

Bluffton answered Hunter’s last score with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Nate Schaadt to Braeden Jordan, plus a two-point run by Schaadt to make it 21-14. Schaadt, who entered the game with 871 yards rushing picked up 109 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown on a three yard run with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. He also completed 7-of-15 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“Our defense did a tremendous job tonight making it tough for them,” Lautzenheiser said. “They were really gritty and had a stingy attitude and it really helped us in all other phases of the game.”

As a team, Crestview outgained Bluffton 319-242, including a 249-138 advantage on the ground.

“We’ve battled some injuries over the past three weeks and we’ve lost some starters for the rest of the year,” Lautzenheiser said. “We have some guys we’ve had to shuffle around and play in new positions and they’ve been up for the task. The offensive line really helped us keep Bluffton off the field and for us, being able to keep them off the field was the No. 1 game plan.”

The Knights will play their final road game of the regular season at Columbus Grove on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BL – Nate Schaadt 3-yard run (kick blocked)

Third quarter

CV – Carson Hunter 4-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Carson Hunter 3-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CV – Carson Hunter 70-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

BL – Nate Schaadt 33-yard pass to Braeden Jordan (Schaadt run)