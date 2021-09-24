Ronald R. Staley

Ronald R. Staley, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born May 7, 1935, in Findlay, the son of Rex and Martha (Roller) Staley, who both preceded him in death.

On December 16, 1956, he married Ruth (Bader) Staley, and she passed away September 26, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Craig (Kathy) Staley of Middle Point; three grandchildren, Katelynn (Shawn) Hovlid of Middle Point, Jacob (Brooke) Staley of Van Wert, and Kayla (Collin) Schmidt of Rockford; and a great-grandchild, Charlotte Hovlid.

A daughter, Patricia Ann Staley, also preceded him in death.

Ron retired from Central Mutual Insurance Company after 45 years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where he was the treasurer for 40 years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts locally with Troop 35 and was on the Little Turtle District Council for several years. He received the Silver Beaver Award for his commitment and years of service.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev William Haggis officiating.

Preferred memorials: St Mark’s Lutheran Church.

