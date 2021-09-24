TechCred enrollment period starts Oct. 1

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who is also director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced Friday that the 11th application period for TechCred will open on October 1 and close October 29.

“TechCred works for both Ohioans and Ohio businesses,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “There is no better time than now for employers to upskill their existing workforce with the skills necessary to remain competitive in today’s tech-infused economy.”

Since the program launched in October 2019, a total of 1,419 Ohio employers have been approved for TechCred, which will fund up to 26,872 tech-focused credentials to upskill Ohio workers. The results of the tenth round, which closed on August 30th, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to the investment in people being made by Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted through TechCred, thousands of Ohioans now have new, in-demand skills and businesses across the state have a more highly skilled workforce,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “With another round of TechCred opening now, more companies have the opportunity to boost their business by providing their employees with advanced training.”

TechCred helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Employers simply need to identify the specific skills they need, the number of employees they want to upskill, and which training provider they want to use. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, can apply online at TechCred.Ohio.gov and the state will reimburse up to $2,000 for each training upon completion of a credential.

“As of today, Ohio’s workforce and economy are stronger thanks to the thousands of credentials funded through the TechCred program,” said Randy Gardner, Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. “The success of this program is a credit to the vision of the DeWine-Husted administration and the ability to respond to the needs of regional employers.”

The state budget allocated funding for an additional 20,000 credentials through the program in each of the next two fiscal years to help Ohio businesses keep up with the demands of new technologies.

Learn more about the program by visiting TechCred.Ohio.gov.