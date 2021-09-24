VW independent volleyball, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 3 Bluffton 1

BLUFFTON — In a hard fought road match for the Lady Knights, Crestview rallied to win the first set 25-22, lost the second one 22-25, then went on to win the next two 25-22, 25-21.

It was the first Northwest Conference loss of the season for Bluffton (9-3, 2-1 NWC), while Crestview improved to 8-4 (3-1 NWC).

Cali Gregory finished with 50 assists in the win, while Myia Etzler had 22 kills, followed by Laci McCoy (14) and Adelyn Figley (10). Ellie Kline had 16 digs while McCoy had 14. Finley, Gregory and Kline combined for seven aces.

Crestview will play at Van Wert on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — State-ranked Lincolnview (No. 13, Division IV) bounced back from consecutive losses with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-10 win at Spencerville on Thursday.

The Lancers had 16 aces, including five by Breck Evans, four by Kendall Bollenbacher and three by Zadria King. Bollenbacher recorded team highs in kills (10) and digs (6). Evans had 14 assists and Ashlyn Price added 10, while Carsyn Looser had six kills.

Lincolnview (9-3, 3-0 NWC) will host Columbus Grove on Tuesday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — Division III No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf was too much for Van Wert as the Titans posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 win on Thursday.

Carlee Young led Van Wert with 12 digs while Maria Bagley had 10. Finley Foster finished with nine assists, while Jordan Blythe, Sydnee Savage and Kayla Krites each had three kills.

Van Wert will host Crestview on Monday.

Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 9 Van Wert 1 (boys)

OTTAWA — Sam Moonshower scored with an assist from Kaden Shaffer but Van Wert fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Lincolnview on Saturday.

Continental 2 Crestview 1 (girls)

CONVOY — Crestview dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 2-1 loss to Continental on Thursday.

The Lady Knights will return to action Monday at home against Allen East.