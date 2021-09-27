The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021

1st UM Church to have Christmas musical

Independent staff and submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, announces it will be presenting a Christmas musical: The King and Me.

Children and youths from the community are invited to be a part of the musical and tell the story of Jesus’ birth in a fun and creative way. Youngsters ages kindergarten and up are welcome.

Rehearsals will be held each Wednesday. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the church, with Sunday rehearsals added in November. No auditions are required to sing in the musical’s chorus, while sign-up is available for speaking parts and musical solos. The musical will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19.

For more information, contact Chris Gordon at 614.530.3516 or capullins@hotmail.com

The church congregation and Pastor Chris Farmer also welcome those looking for a home church or who haven’t been to worship for a while. Weekly services are also streamed live at www.vanwertfirst.net.

POSTED: 09/27/21 at 10:23 pm. FILED UNDER: Church