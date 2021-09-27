1st UM Church to have Christmas musical

Independent staff and submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, announces it will be presenting a Christmas musical: The King and Me.

Children and youths from the community are invited to be a part of the musical and tell the story of Jesus’ birth in a fun and creative way. Youngsters ages kindergarten and up are welcome.

Rehearsals will be held each Wednesday. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the church, with Sunday rehearsals added in November. No auditions are required to sing in the musical’s chorus, while sign-up is available for speaking parts and musical solos. The musical will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19.

For more information, contact Chris Gordon at 614.530.3516 or capullins@hotmail.com.

The church congregation and Pastor Chris Farmer also welcome those looking for a home church or who haven’t been to worship for a while. Weekly services are also streamed live at www.vanwertfirst.net.