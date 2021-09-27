Crestview handles VW in straight sets

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In a matchup of cross county rivals, Crestview was too much for Van Wert as the Lady Knights cruised to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 straight set victory at Van Wert High School on Monday.

Crestview improved to 9-4 while Van Wert fell to 3-10.

After the opening set victory, Crestview raced out to a 10-3 lead in the second set, including a kill and a block by Laci McCoy. A kill by Adelyn Figley later helped extend the lead to 21-11, then an ace by Cali Gregory and a pair of kills by McCoy ended the second game.

McCoy went on to finish with 12 kills while Myia Etzler had nine.

Crestview’s Laci McCoy (4) wraps up the second set with this big kill at the net. McCoy went on to finish with a dozen kills and the Lady Knights swept Van Wert in three sets. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We didn’t handle the ball well enough to keep pressure on their defense so they were able to run their offense and get the ball to their middles,” Van Wert head coach Jeff Marbaugh said.

Kills by Mariana Ickes and Maria Bagley sparked a 4-2 Van Wert in the third set but Crestview answered with five straight points, including a pair of blocks by McCoy. The Cougars battled back and trimmed the lead to 13-10 but Crestview scored 12 of the next 16 points.

Gregory finished with 25 assists and was 14-of-15 from the service line with a pair of aces while Ellie Kline tallied eight digs.

“I was pleased with the girls’ effort tonight,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “Sometimes on Mondays you never know what you’ll get but going in to Van Wert I felt that because of our consistent passes on target, Cali was able to get numerous hitters involved in our offense. It was a great way to start off our week and we are reminded that we focus on one team at a time as tomorrow is now a big conference match up for us.”

Carlee Young finished with 15 digs for Van Wert, while Finley Foster had 15 assists and nine digs. Ickes had eight digs and six kills, Kayla Krites had five kills and Jordanne Blythe recorded four kills and a pair of blocks.

Crestview also won the junior varsity match 2-1.

Both teams are back in action tonight. Crestview will host Allen East and Van Wert will travel to Parkway.