Health Dept. now offering Covid boosters

Independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio Department of Health has released guidance for vaccine providers to begin offering booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a clinic for booster doses of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, September 29, from noon to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, September 30, from noon to 4 p.m. A person must have completed the Pfizer vaccination series at least 6 months ago to receive the booster dose.

Those seeking a booster dose should bring their vaccination card or record with them to the clinic. For more information on the booster shots, see the Fact Sheet on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses. At this time booster doses are not approved for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The regular COVID-19 clinic is still scheduled for Thursday, September 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. In addition, the health department will begin offering flu vaccinations every Thursday from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Continue to monitor the Health District’s website, Facebook page, and local media for future clinic information.