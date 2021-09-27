Heartland Patriots plans election meeting

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Heartland Patriots will meet at 7 p.m. Columbus Day, Tuesday, October 12, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

The topic for the night will be the upcoming election, with the major issue facing Van Wert voters being the charter government proposal. If a majority of voters choose to frame a city charter, a commission will be selected of up to 15 people.

Other related races are for Council president, three at-large Council seats, and the four Ward Council seats. The lone contested race is for Second Ward councilman between David Stinnett and Jordan Dettrow.

Pleasant Township will be electing two trustees. Lincolnview Local Board of Education has three seats up for grabs, with four people running, while the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board will be electing one member from District 2 and one from District 4.

Voter registration must be completed by the end of business on Monday, Oct0ber 4. Prospective voters can get sample ballots at https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/vanwert/ballotlist.aspx.