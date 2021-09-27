Lincolnview plans board candidate forum

Independent staff and submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Education Association and Lincolnview Classified Education Association are organizing a Lincolnview Board Candidate Forum on Wednesday, October 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The evening will consist of a three-minute opening statement from each candidate, then approximately an hourlong question-and-answer session, and a final closing statement from each candidate. The first half hour will encompass questions that have been collected prior to the meeting, while the second half hour will be questions that have been placed in a comment box that evening. Those questions will be screened for appropriateness.

Candidates may answer the same questions or may be asked different questions, but all candidates will be given equal time to present their points of view. At the conclusion of the evening, candidates are encouraged to meet informally with voters.

This event has been planned to allow the four board candidates, Kelly Dye, Eric Germann, Lori Snyder, and Mark Zielke, the opportunity to share their views on many topics facing public education and to allow the general public to understand each of the candidate’s vision as it relates to Lincolnview Local Schools.

The district employee associations encourage community members to have a passion for the power of education and to become informed voters in the November elections.