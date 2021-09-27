Marlin J. Schumm

Marlin J. Schumm, 59, of Willshire, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.

He was born April 5, 1962, in Decatur, Indiana, to Frederick J. Schumm and Eileen J. (Saalfrank) Schumm, who both preceded him in death.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm and also a member of Rockford Eagles Aerie 1292.

He was a lifelong farmer on the family farm and was formerly employed at Farmers Grain in Willshire, and later at Glenmore Farmers Grain.

Marlin enjoyed bowling and dart ball.

Survivors include two brothers, Michael E. (Robin) Schumm and Maurice C. Schumm both of Willshire; and three nephews, Adam, Ronald, and Brett Schumm.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Robert Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Schumm

Friends and family will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 1, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren EMS or Zion Evangelical Building Improvement Fund.