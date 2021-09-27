New DAR members…

Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution met recently at Wild Hare Barbecue. New members inducted are (from the left) Cathy Jewel Johnson, Nancy Ransbottom Smith, and Kari Girod Casto. The group’s next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, at Willow Bend Country Club. The speaker will be Dave Walker, a local historical reenactor, who will make a presentation on “Our Founding Fathers.” Guests are welcome to attend and lunch will be ordered from the Willow Bend menu. DAR photo