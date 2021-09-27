Patrol handles fatal Paulding County crash

Independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 159 in Brown Township, Paulding County.

Troopers determined that Patricia S. Billingsly, 48, of Columbia, Tennessee, was driving a 1999 Plymouth Voyager van when it went off the left side of the roadway when Billingsly swerved and lost control. The van then struck a farm access drive and overturned, and Billingsly was thrown from the vehicle. She succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital.

Ohio 613 was closed for approximately 45 minutes following the crash during the investigation and scene clean-up. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner, Oakwood volunteer fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing Service.

The Patrol reminds motorists to not drive distracted and always buckle up.