Ralph H. Riley

Ralph H. Riley, 92, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care of Van Wert.

He was born November 29, 1928, in Paulding County, to Gilbert Riley and Leona Ellen (Wirts) Riley, who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage on October 29, 1948, with Marjorie Helen (Pearson) Riley, who passed away March 12, 2014.

Ralph is survived by his children, David Riley of Van Wert and Robbi (Steve) Rhodes of Lima; six grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Rigdon, Austin Riley, Noah Riley, Derek Rhodes, Kyle Rhodes, and Riley Rhodes; and three great-grandchildren, Trenton Ricker, Addison Ricker, and Delaney Rigdon.

Ralph was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Riley; one brother, Paul Riley; and a sister, Irene E. Adams.

Ralph retired from Continental Can Company (Greif Brothers) in 1985. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City. Ralph also served on the Ohio City Park Board in Ohio City for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City with graveside military honors rendered.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Park Board.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.