Roy Dale May

Roy Dale May, 58, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 2, 1963, in Paulding County, to William Roy May Sr. and Maxine (Johnston) May, who both preceded him in death.

Roy is survived by a son, Seth Derrick May of Van Wert; three brothers, William R. May Jr. of Van Wert, Mike (Joelle) May of Mississippi, and Jeffrey (Tammy) May of Grover Hill; his stepmother, Dorothy May of Van Wert; a stepbrother, Michael Protsman of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Diana May of Van Wert; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Freeman R. May.

Roy worked at the Budd Company for over 28 years and attended Pioneer Christian Ministry Church. He liked to hunt, fish, enjoyed arrowhead hunting, his dog, and woodworking.

Roy loved to watch Ohio State football games and the Cincinnati Reds play.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastors Chuck Oliver and Solomon Okang officiating.

Calling hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wee Care Day Care Center.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.