VW Council adopts measure to expand Airport CRA area

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall, who also chairs Council’s Health-Service-Safety Committee, discusses a tour taken of nuisance properties and a planned discussion of some possible remedies during a ‘committee of the whole’ meeting of Council on October 11. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council approved legislation needed to expand the Van Wert County Regional Airport Community Reinvestment Area to encompass Vision Industrial Park. The CRA expansion was requested by the developers of a 100,000-square-foot spec building to be built in the industrial park.

Council also prepared a second piece of legislation, which would loosen regulations for off-street parking in the downtown area, and it was later read for the first time. The measure was requested by the Van Wert Forward partnership to assist future development in the downtown area.

Council President Jon Tomlinson also reminded city officials and the public that an information meeting for the charter government issue, which was placed on the November 2 general election ballot, will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. this Wednesday, September 29, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Two attorneys affiliated with the Ohio Municipal League will speak at the meeting about the pros and cons of charter government and answer questions from people attending the meeting.

During his report to Council, Mayor Ken Markward noted that Shelby Cummins was sworn in September 14 as the Van Wert Police Department’s newest officer. He also reminded city voters that Monday, October 4, was the last day to register to vote, while early voting begins the next day, Tuesday, October 5, at the Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Road.

The mayor also noted that 118 trash vouchers have been distributed to city residents so they can take bulk items such as appliances and furniture to Young’s Waste Transfer Station this month. More vouchers are available for use by city residents until the end of the month.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that a sanitary sewer line project is underway, while also requesting that a large utility bill owed by property owner be waived by Council (it was later in the meeting) for just cause.

A large portion of the brief meeting was, as in the past, relegated to talk of nuisance properties and what measures should be taken to deal with the properties.

Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall noted that he and other city officials recently took a “grand tour” of nuisance residential properties in Van Wert, and then met to talk possible ways to deal with the derelict houses they toured. Several options have been raised and will be discussed during a “committee of the whole” meeting of City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, in Council Chambers.

During her report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat noted that it was getting close to the time when Council needs to discuss the temporary budget for 2022

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.