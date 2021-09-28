Barbara Ann Ferguson

Barbara Ann Ferguson, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Paulding County Hospital in Paulding.

She was born June 28, 1938, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Ray and Mary (Frazier) Selby, who both preceded her in death. She married Bobby Gene “Fergie” Ferguson on February 25, 1956, in Hazel Park, Michigan, and he passed away July 17, 2007.

Barbara is survived by her children, Randy (Laura) Ferguson of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Daniel Ferguson of Holland, Michigan, Sandra Ferguson of Van Wert, Barbara Jean (Peter) Bokedon of Warren, Michigan, Steven (Peggy) Ferguson of Scott, and Michael (Lori) Ferguson of Warren, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Barbara was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Leach, and a great-granddaughter, Teagan Kowalski.

Barbara was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress who enjoyed cake decorating and making wedding dresses. She was also a church custodian and foster mom, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Barbara’s priority in life was her family. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road in Clawson, Michigan. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Michigan.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 1, at the funeral home in Michigan.

