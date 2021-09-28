Convoy Historical Society to host historian

Independent staff and submitted information

Jim Pickett

CONVOY — The Convoy Historical Society will host Jim Pickett, author of the Bones of Kekionga trilogy, on Sunday, November 7, starting at 1:30 p.m., at the Convoy Opera House, 111 S. Main St. in Convoy.

Pickett has a connection to Convoy, as his mother was born there and a great-grandfather was a conductor on the Interurban rail lines.

Pickett was raised in New Haven, Indiana, and attended the University of St. Francis, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 1972 and 1978, respectively. Pickett now lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a retired school teacher from the DeKalb Central School District near Waterloo, Indiana. He still teaches driver’s education at Safeway Driving School in Fort Wayne and enjoys researching local and American history.

Pickett has researched the history of the Indian Wars in the Fort Wayne area and has three books titled Bones of Kekionga. He will have the books for sale at the Opera House. Local history buffs will not want to miss this interesting, excellent presentation.