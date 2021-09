Humane Society donation…

Van Wert Rotary Club has donated $1,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Shown are (from the left) Jeff Hood, Humane Society board member; Tara Bonifas, Rotary treasurer; Vicki Smith, Rotary president; and Sarah Burden, Humane Society board member. Donations can still be made to the humane society’s new building project by contacting Michelle White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Humane Society photo