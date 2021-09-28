Independent’s Mosier retiring; Scott Truxell new editor

The Van Wert independent is getting a new editor, but will continue to provide the same quality news and sports to its many readers.

Van Wert independent staff

For the first time in its nearly 20 years of existence, The Van Wert independent is getting a new editor. Effective October 1, Editor Dave Mosier will be retiring from the position he has held since the independent’s first edition hit the Internet in early January 2002.

“It has been a great run and a wonderful experience, but it’s time to move on and bring a new editorial perspective to the independent,” Mosier said, noting that creating the web newspaper with partner Chris Roberts was a labor of love and, hopefully, has been a community asset for those wanting factual and responsible reporting.

Taking over as editor will be Sports Editor Scott Truxell, a veteran sports and news reporter who began his journalism career in radio more than 30 years ago. Truxell has been sports editor of the independent since 2017 and has also covered a variety of news assignments, including all of the county’s district boards of education and Van Wert City Council.

As editor, Truxell will continue to cover sporting events and sports stories for the independent, while adding news coverage as well. He will also continue to do some radio work, including co-hosting “The Chris Roberts Morning Show” weekdays on WKSD radio and broadcasting local sports events on WKSD and its sister station, WERT.

What won’t change with a new editor is the independent’s commitment to be the Van Wert County community’s primary news source.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to share local news and stories with Van Wert independent readers,” Truxell said. “It is important to keep all of Van Wert County informed of the latest news, breaking news events, sports, and more, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the tradition started by Dave Mosier.”

Moreover, while Mosier is retiring as editor, he and Roberts will continue as co-owners of the web newspaper and Mosier will remain in his role as chief financial officer.

“Both Chris and I are committed to ensuring the independent continues its tradition of providing local coverage and news to the community, the same as it has for nearly two decades,” Mosier said.