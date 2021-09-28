James D. Howell

James D. Howell, 62, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

He was born June 10, 1959, in Columbus, the son of James E. and Eileen (Lemmerman) Howell. James was a minister for the Western Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church and also a radio disc jockey

Surviving are his son, Chris (Rebecca) Howell of Van Wert; his daughter, Elizabeth E. Howell of Indianapolis, Indiana; two grandchildren, Charles P. Howell of Kettering and Heaven Love of Lakewood; his mother, Eileen Howell of Lakeside; three sisters, Deborah Link (Kent) Kokomoor of Bowling Green, Bonnie Pearl Howell of Toledo, and Patricia Eileen (Ted) Nelson of Monroe Falls.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Howell, and two sons, James P. Howell and Andrew C. Howell

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Sackett Cemetery in Danbury Township. The Rev. Karen Graham will be officiating.

Memorial contributions: To the family.

