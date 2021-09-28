Loretta Anne Siders

Loretta Anne Siders, 86, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at her residence in Van Wert.

Loretta Anne Siders

She was born July 27, 1935, in Columbus Grove, the daughter of Frances V. and Lydia M. (DeCamp) Searfoss, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Westley (Cheryl) Jenkins of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Leroy (Michel) Jenkins of Noblesville, Indiana; two daughters, Lycrecia (Ron) Carrier of Van Wert and Barbara (Michael) McConnell of Fairfield Township; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Loretta was also preceded in death by four siblings, William Searfoss, Lester Searfoss, Carl Searfoss, and Carolyn Pugh.

Loretta attended Hoaglin-Jackson High School and was a member of New Horizon Church in Van Wert, where she loved to volunteer wherever she could. She had worked at Chrysler-Amplex in Van Wert, then retired from General Dynamics in Lima, where she worked from 1974-1993.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Brad Custis officiating. Private burial will take place in Hedges Cemetery near Broughton.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 1, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.