Cast, crew announced for VWHS fall play

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre is preparing for its production of Murder at Rundown Abbey by Craig Sodaro and has announced the cast for the upcoming play. Students are looking forward to sharing this two-act, family friendly mystery-comedy set in the 1920s.

Cast members for VWHS Theatre’s Murder at Rundown Abbey are shown in the lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. VWHS photo

Sam Splayed, an American private eye in London, is seeking a new case and quickly finds himself at the Crumbledown ancestral home ready to solve a mysterious murder. Tensions are high and family members start to complicate matters. Will Sam solve the crime? Join the cast on November 19 and 20 to see who committed the crime and if Detective Splayed solves the case. Performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The cast and crew for the production include the following students: Piper Pierce as Annie Pennywise, Cooper Adams as Reggie, Devoney Sidle as Lady Pamela, Nathan Evans as Lord Percival, Mackenzie Jones as Lady Sybil, Gracie Price and Natalie Hauter as sisters Edith and Hortense, and Kelby Blythe as Harold, a family friend.

Colin Ireland as Sam Splayed leads the investigation and Anna Wasson as Kitty helps solve the mystery. Other Abbey employees include Brody Kreischer as Gus Gumbles, the gardener; Emily Williamson as Olive Green, the secretary; Josh Hohman as Treadlightly, the butler; and Landon Adams as Murgatroyd, the cook.

The stage crew consists of stage manager Jaryn Pierce, Evan Sroufe, Carlee Kroeger, Fayth Gates, Meagan Mason, and Adysenn Delzeith.

Tickets may be purchased from ay of the theatre students listed above or at the door on the nights of the performances. All tickets are general admission and cost $6.

Murder at Rundown Abbey is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.