City clean-up program extended to Oct. 29

Independent staff and submitted information

The City of Van Wert has extended its deadline for a citywide clean-up program that provides free tickets allowing the one-time dumping of large appliances and furniture at Young’s Waste Service Transfer Station, 920 E. Jackson St. in Van Wert.

The city program, which was to end September 30, has been extended to Friday, October 29, to allow more Van Wert residents to take advantage of it.

Tickets can be obtained at the city Water Office in the Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., and can be used at the transfer station from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until the deadline is over. Items that can be taken to the transfer station with a ticket include washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, couches, chairs, beds, and televisions.

No trash or garbage will be accepted from those using the program, which allows city residents to get rid of unwanted appliances and furniture.