Laudick ‘Elk of the Year’…

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently recognized Debra Laudick as Van Wert Lodge’s “Elk of the Year” for the 2020-2021 Lodge Year. Laudick was presented with a special certificate issued by the Grand Lodge and signed by Grand Exalted Ruler Paul R. Ryan. The “Elk Of The Year” is awarded by a lodge to one of its members who performs extra service “above and beyond” to the lodge and its charitable works. Shown are (from the left) Van Wert Exalted Ruler Mary Weisman and Debra Laudick. Elks photo