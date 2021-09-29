NPAC ballet performance in Dec. canceled

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation regrets to inform the public that The Nutcracker ballet performance December 11 with the Ballet Theater of Toledo at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has been canceled.

Sadly, safety protocols for the Ballet Theater of Toledo do not permit the entirety of the performance, due to the number of dancers on stage at one time in the first half of the ballet.

Refunds for the full amount of ticket purchases will be made to the patron’s original form of payment. Ticket buyers with credit card transactions can expect 7-10 days for processing. Cash or check orders will be refunded by check and should expect two weeks for processing.

All ticket buyers for The Nutcracker will be personally contacted by the Van Wert Live Box Office.

An announcement for new artists to the Van Wert Live schedule in 2021 will be announced Friday, October 8.

Van Wert Live events are presented by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Event information and updates can be found at vanwertlive.com