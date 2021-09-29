Retired teachers group sets fall luncheon

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will hold its fall luncheon meeting and program at noon Friday, October 8, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The festive fall menu includes pork loin with cranberry chutney, twice-baked potatoes, green beans almondine, apple crisp, a dinner roll, plus coffee or iced tea. The meal cost is $11, with reservations needed by Wednesday, October 6, at 6 p.m. Meal reservations can be made to Jean Minnig at jaminnig@hotmail.com or by calling 419.203.0642.

The program topic will be “ORTA Membership Benefits You!” The program speaker will be Jim Cain, AMBA customer service representative, who will be sharing the many advantages offered through ORTA membership. In addition, an update on the current status of the COLA reinstatement effort and current STRS pension news will be shared. Newly retired educators who receive STRS benefits are encouraged to attend this informative luncheon program and to consider membership in ORTA.

For more information on the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers group/ORTA or this luncheon program, contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.