Volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 10-4 (4-1 NWC) with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 win over Allen East on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory had 28 assists, seven kills, three blocks and was 16-of-18 with two aces from the service line. Laci McCoy had 11 kills while Myia Etzler had eight. Ellie Kline had 10 digs and was 13-of-14 serving with an ace. Adelyn Figley was 14-of-15 with a pair of aces.

Crestview will play at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

ROCKFORD — State ranked Parkway (No. 18, Division III) swept Van Wert 25-13, 25-21, 25-9 on Tuesday.

Carlee Young had a team-high 12 digs while Maria Bagley had nine. Finley Foster had eight assists and Kayla Krites finished with five kills for Van Wert.

Van Wert (3-11) will host Shawnee on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 0

Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove in straight sets on Tuesday and the Lancers (10-3, 4-0) remain perfect in Northwest Conference play.

Check back later for more information.

Golf

Lincolnview 166 Van Wert 170 Crestview 201

At Willow Bend, Lincolnview won Tuesday’s tri-match over Van Wert and Crestview 166-170-201 in the regular season finale for all three teams.

The Lancers were led by Evan Miller and Landon Price, who each shot a 40. Grant Glossett was two strokes behind at 42 and Aiden Hardesty finished with a 44. Avery Slusher shot a 45 and Dane Ebel ended with a 46.

Van Wert was led by match medalist Jace Fast, who carded a 38.

Will Sharpe led Crestview with a 45, followed by Evan Scarlett (46), Brady Petrie (53) and Ethan Best and Dru Gray (57 each). Trey Skelton recorded a score of 59.

Soccer

Cory-Rawson 2 Lincolnview 1

RAWSON — Reece Berryman scored a goal but Lincolnview fell to Cory-Rawson 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Lancers (4-8) will return to action Monday at state ranked Bluffton (No. 10, Division III) on Monday.

Shawnee 11 Van Wert 0

LIMA — The Cougars were shut out by host Shawnee 11-0 on Tuesday.

Van Wert will host Kenton on Monday.

Tennis

Lima Central Catholic 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert closed out the regular season with a 3-2 loss to visiting Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds swept all three singles matches, with Libby Simmons earning a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win over Grace Lott at first singles. At second singles, Claire Janowski defeated Natalie Benner 6-2, 6-0 and at third singles Paige Brinkman topped Mandy Burenga 6-1, 6-1.

Both of Van Wert’s doubles teams were victorious, with the first doubles team of Piper Pierce and Livvi Quillen posting a 7-6, 6-0 win over Noah Nuesmeyer and McKenna Bader and the second doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman defeating Jillian Terrill and Mya Racznski 6-1, 6-3.

Van Wert will return to action Thursday at the WBL championships in Elida.