Camp Clay, Rotary, support bike tour

VW independent news/submitted information

YMCA Camp Clay recently teamed up with Van Wert Rotary Club and other local businesses to support of the Rotary District 6600 MESA (Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad) Bike Tour.

The program is designed to raise funds to collect and send medical equipment and educational materials around the globe. They collect medical equipment that may no longer be in service in the U.S. but can still be used to meet the healing needs of developing countries.

Camp Clay, Van Wert Rotary and local businesses collaborated to support the recent Rotary District 6600 MESA Bike Tour. Photo submitted

Van Wert Rotary club helped arrange supplies, snacks, and toiletries for the riders including an overnight stay at YMCA Camp Clay. Participants stayed overnight in the 1837 Hewn Log Cabin and they were able to freshen up and relax, then were treated to dinner at the Council on Aging in Van Wert. Camp Clay was the final stop before bikers headed to their destination in Ottawa and finished the five-day tour.

Camp Clay and the Van Wert YMCA also hosted this program in 2018, and officials said it was an absolute pleasure to support the MESA Bike Tour program and all of the participants.

For more information about this and any other programs available through YMCA Camp Clay, contact Kevin Morrison, Camp Clay Director, at kevin@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443, or visiting www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.