Child hit by car in downtown Van Wert

A young child suffered only minor injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Van Wert early Friday morning.

According to information from the Van Wert Police Department, it happened at 6:51 a.m. in the 200 block of West Main Street.

A police report indicates child tried to cross in the middle of the street and was struck by an eastbound car.

The accident remains under investigation.