Columbus Grove too much for Crestview

COLUMBUS GROVE — After a somewhat slow start, No. 8 Columbus Grove scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and the Bulldogs went on to enjoy a 38-0 win over Crestview at Clymer Stadium on Friday.

It was the final road game of the regular season for the Knights (5-2, 2-2 NWC).

Jacksen Schroeder’s five-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff’s PAT put Columbus Grove ahead 7-0 with 1:46 left in the first quarter, then the Bulldogs put the game out of reach in the second quarter.

Schroeder caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Brenton Renner just 90 seconds into the period, then AJ Schafer scored on a two-yard run with 7:20 remaining in the quarter. The Knights drove deep into Bulldog territory late in the second quarter but were turned away on downs. Colin Metzger’s three-yard run with 16 seconds remaining until halftime put the Bulldogs ahead 28-0.

The remaining scores came on Renner’s nine-yard touchdown toss to Landon Meyers in the third quarter, which triggered the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game, and a 35-yard field goal by Verhoff in the fourth quarter.

Columbus Grove (7-0, 4-0 NWC) finished with 341 yards of total offense and had a pair of 100-yard rushers – Metzger (16 carries, 116 yards) and Schafer (six carries, 114 yards). In addition, the Bulldogs held Crestview to 174 yards, including just 33 yards in the second half.

Carson Hunter was 5-of-13 passing for 68 yards with an interception, with two of his passes going to Hunter Rothgeb for 28 yards and one to Ayden Lichtensteiger for 31 yards. Hunter also led the Knights on the ground with six carries for 39 yards, while Nick Helt logged 10 carries for 34 yards.

Crestview will host Spencerville on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CG – Jacksen Schroeder 5-yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

Second quarter

CG – Jackson Schroeder 67-yard pass from Brenton Renner (Rece Verhoff kick)

CG – AJ Schafer 2-yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

CG – Colin Metzger 3-yard run (Rece Verhoff kick)

Third quarter

Brenton Renner 9-yard pass to Landon Meyers (Rece Verhoff kick)

Fourth quarter

Rece Verhoff 35-yard field goal