District bound!

Lincolnview is bound for district competition after finishing second at the Division III sectionals at Colonial Golf Course on Thursday. The Lancers finished with a team score of 336 and finished as the runner-up to Minster (321). Lincolnview was led by Evan Miller, who carded a 79, followed by Grant Glossett (83), Aiden Hardesty (85), Landon Price (89) and Avery Slusher (94). Lincolnview photo