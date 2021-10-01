Early voting scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 5

Early voting will begin on Tuesday, October 5, for those who prefer to go to the polls ahead of the November 2 general election. VW indpependent file photo

Ohio’s early voting period for the November 2 general election begins on Tuesday, giving registered voters in Van Wert County and statewide plenty of time to head to the polls before Election Day.

A number of local races and issues will be on the ballot and the VW independent will highlight those in the coming days.

Registered voters may cast early ballots in-person at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 East Ervin Road, Van Wert between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. October 5-8, 12-15 and 18-22, and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

Hours will be extended to 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. October 25-29 and weekend voting hours will be offered on Saturday, October 24 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, from 1-5 p.m. Hours on Election Day itself will be 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“It’s on the Jennings Road side of our building because the office space is on Ervin Road but the Jennings Road side will have the two American flags posted out front with signs,” Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson explained. “People can just come through the door and come down the hall to vote. Just bring a driver’s license or form of identification, get a ballot and vote.”

Henderson also said unless there’s a state mandate, masks will be optional and she noted polling stations will be cleaned and sanitized as often as possible.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 1 or personally delivered to the Board of Elections Office by 7:30 p.m. November 2.

Henderson also said extra poll workers are needed for Election Day. Training will be offered and those who attend will be paid $15 and $125 on Election Day.

“It’s nice to have that extra pool of poll workers to call on in case something arises on Election Day,” Henderson stated.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can contact the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office at 419.238.4192.